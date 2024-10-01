Order against Navratri celebrations a Tughlaqi Farman: Delhi minister

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The controversial order, issued on Monday, bans gatherings of five or more people in key areas of Delhi for six days, citing concerns over public order

Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj directed his criticism at Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, accusing him of mismanaging the capital’s law and order situation. | File Photo
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi's Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday (October 1) criticised Delhi Police's prohibitory order against Navratri celebrations, labelling it a "Tughlaqi Farman" and calling for its immediate reversal.

The controversial order, issued on Monday, bans gatherings of five or more people in key areas of Delhi for six days, citing concerns over public order. The directive falls under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (replacing the earlier Section 144 of the CrPC).

Bharadwaj calls for LG’s resignation

Bharadwaj directed his criticism at Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, accusing him of mismanaging the capital’s law and order situation. He also suggested that the order was an attempt to disrupt Hindu festivals and inconvenience Delhi residents.

"This order is absurd and irresponsible. It seems aimed at stifling Hindu festivals, causing chaos, and harassing the people of Delhi," said Bharadwaj. He further raised questions on why when elections could be held in states like Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, they could not be celebrated in Delhi without such restrictions.

The AAP leader also raised concerns over safety in the capital, citing a recent extortion threat received by a BJP leader in Uttam Nagar as evidence of the city's deteriorating security.

Law and order situation deteriorating: Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP’s national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister, echoed these concerns in a post on X, describing the law and order situation in the capital as "deteriorating".

“Law and order has collapsed in Delhi. There is complete jungle raj. People are feeling unsafe in the country’s capital. Delhi’s law and order comes under Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He will have to take effective steps immediately,” Kejriwal said.

Neither the Delhi Police nor the Lieutenant Governor has commented on the allegations raised by AAP.
First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

