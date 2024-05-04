Home / Politics / Girls, women unsafe under Congress govt in Karnataka, alleges BJP

Girls, women unsafe under Congress govt in Karnataka, alleges BJP

Sharing a newsreport where a minor Dalit girl was allegedly impregnated by a youth in Hubballi, the BJP took to social media platform to slam the Congress

Workers arrange BJP flags ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, at the party office in Jammu, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 2:34 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The BJP on Saturday slammed the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government over the law and order situation in Karnataka and alleged that young girls and women had no protection.

Sharing a newsreport where a minor Dalit girl was allegedly impregnated by a youth in Hubballi, the BJP took to social media platform to condemn the incident.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a post on 'X', the BJP alleged that the minor girl was "raped by a fanatic" and that there is no "protection for Hindu young women and girls in Hubballi."

"Hindu young women are today victims of the mistake of giving power to terrorists, rapists, fanatic Jhihadists called brothers @INCKarnataka like the Kerala files," the party alleged in the post.

Meanwhile, a youth has been arrested for allegedly impregnating minor girl in Hubballi, police said.

Citing the recent murder case of Congress Councillor Niranjan Hiremath's 23-year-old daughter Neha, who was stabbed to death inside her college campus in Hubballi, the BJP attacked the state government over the investigation in the case.

The case is being probed by the State's Criminal Investigation Department.

"While Neha's murder case in Hubballi is still pending, another inhumane incident has made Kannadigas to lower their heads. If they @siddaramaiah and @Dr Parameshwara (Home Minister) do not crush the bigots immediately, the Hindus will destroy the government," the BJP said in the post.

Also Read

Lifting Hijab ban raises concern on secularity of educational spaces: BJP

Govt only contemplating lifting ban on Hijab: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

What you wear is your decision, your responsibility: Rahul Gandhi on hijab

AIMIM chief Owaisi demands lifting ban on hijab from Cong govt in Karnataka

Ban on hijab to be withdrawn in Karnataka on Dec 23: CM Siddaramaiah

Rahul Gandhi writes to K'taka CM for support to Prajwal Revanna's victims

Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam returns to Shiv Sena after 19 years

Fresh kidnapping case registered against H D Revanna, Prajwal: Police

ED intended to arrest CM Kejriwal from day 1, says AAP minister Atishi

Manipur unrest: Modi govt apathetic, remorseless, alleges Congress

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Karnataka governmentBJPIndian National Congresswomen safetywomen safety in Indiawomen empowerment

First Published: May 04 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story