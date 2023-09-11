Give away Gandhi title: Assam CM to Rahul, terms family Sardar of duplicate

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday accused the Gandhi family of "working on breaking the country" and urged Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to "give away Gandhi title".

He said that the Gandhi family is the "Sardar of Duplicate" and further alleged that they committed "too many scams".

"Their first scam started with the title of Gandhi. They did only Parivarvad and worked on breaking the country. I request Rahul Gandhi to give away the Gandhi title," the Assam CM said while addressing the National Executive Meeting of BJP Mahila Morcha in Guwahati.

CM Sarma praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 'Delhi Declaration' adopted during the G20 leaders' summit in Delhi and said that it happened only because of him.

"Kamakhya corridor will come into reality in the next two years. Only because of PM Modi, the Delhi declaration happened amid Ukraine, Russia war. Congress didn't celebrate 25 years, or 50 years of independence of the country. But, Modi ji celebrated 75 years of independence and everyone feels that we are Bharatiya. The great reformer Mahapurusha Sankaradeva wrote about Bharat Bhumi 500 years ago, this is our Bharat Bhumi," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He further said that PM Modi is working to make Bharat as Viswaguru.

"Yesterday when I saw Modi ji talking with global leaders I felt that Bharat has now become Viswaguru. Women are now leading the country. PM Modi gives more focus on Nari Shakti, women empowerment. A few days ago we launched an operation against Child Marriage. Getting married at 9 years and giving birth at 12 years is common in a particular community in Assam. No Hindu endorse casteism, but one Tamil Nadu minister talked against Hindus," the Assam Chief Minister said.

He also said that the state government will launch another massive operation against child marriage within the next 10 days.

"Mahila Morcha should launch a campaign against child marriage and polygamy across the country. We will bring act against polygamy in December. The nation now again needs Modi ji. We will have to make Modi ji PM for 10 years. Modi government will be formed in Bharat," CM Sarma said.

The CM also highlighted that the Northeast has changed in terms of development transformation.

"We are trying to make the four million as Individual entrepreneur. Rs 10,000 will be provided to their bank account, next year and Rs 15,000 from government and Rs 15,000 from bank in next and it will be gone upto Rs 1 lakh. First year we will give 100 percent subsidy to four million women,"

Further, he said, "Today's North East has changed in terms of development transformation. 14 years ago North East has completely changed. Out of 25, BJP will win 22 seats in North East.