Home / Politics / Give Rs 50 lakh, jobs to kin of people killed in police probe: PDP's Mufti

Give Rs 50 lakh, jobs to kin of people killed in police probe: PDP's Mufti

"People were picked up from their homes, killed, and beaten. This has been done with so loyal people, who guard the borders along with the army," Mufti said

She further said that an FIR was registered on the unknown person when everything was visible in the alleged video.
ANI

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 2:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Mehbooba Mufti, the chief of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) has requested Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to give compensation of 50 Lakh rupees to the people allegedly killed in the police investigation following a terror attack in Poonch last week.

Addressing a press conference, Mufti said "The people of Rajouri have supported the country's army in all the wars that have taken place since 1947. People were picked up from their homes, killed, and beaten. This has been done with so loyal people, who guard the borders along with the army. I sincerely request that LG should tell the Defence Minister that a compensation of Rs 50 lakh should be given to the people harassed. Jobs and plots should be given on the roadside and Rs 5 lakh should be given to the injured people."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

She further said that an FIR was registered on the unknown person when everything was visible in the alleged video.

"After that, the Army Chief and Defence Minister came here, then what happened? Then FIR was lodged in the name of the unknown when everything was visible in that video. If you do not catch the culprit, then in a way you are also committing crime. When I tried to come and meet their families, I was put under house arrest. People from the BJP and the National Conference were allowed. I was stopped again yesterday. Don't know what they are trying to hide," she added.

Further coming down heavily on the Defence Minister, she asserted that what is the benefit of his visit if people are still threatened.

"They brought so many people to stop us. We are not the people of China or Pakistan. We are among the people of our country, so why were we stopped?" Mehbooba Mufti said.

Earlier, Mehbooba Mufti was stopped by the police on DKG road in Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) due to security concerns. She was en route to meet the families of victims near the location of an anti-terrorist operation in the Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the incident, Mehbooba and her supporters staged a protest, expressing dissatisfaction with the situation.

"BJP president Ravinder Raina can come here; National Conference leaders can come but they tell us that there is some threat here. I think the biggest threat here is these people. They don't want us to meet those families. They are trying to hide something then," Mufti said on Saturday.

Earlier on December 27, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met the families of three civilians who were killed near the site of an anti-terrorist operation in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Rajnath Singh was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Singh.

Also Read

J-K: BJP celebrates 4th years to Article 370 abrogation; Cong, PDP protest

We are fighting for our identity that is in danger: Mehbooba Mufti

J&K politicians have learned to live under curbs post 2019: Omar Abdullah

PDP chief Mehbooba requests CJI for early hearing on Article 370 in SC

Internet suspended in J-K's Poonch, Rajouri amid massive anti-terrorist op

Rahul an ordinary MP, don't highlight him so much: Cong's Lakshman Singh

BJP chief Nadda in Lucknow to participate in 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra'

BJP exploiting 'Pulwama and Lord Ram' for electoral gains: Cong's Sudhakar

BJP's lies are strongest: Kharge as he slams PM on doubling farmers' income

BJP will take away voting rights from people if it comes to power: Akhilesh

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mehbooba MuftiPDPJammu and KashmirRajouri curfewPoonchcustodial deaths

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story