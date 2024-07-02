Goa CM demands apology after Rahul's dig at BJP calling them 'not Hindus'

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the Lok Sabha and crores of Hindus all over the world for his comments on the community.

Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, took a swipe at the ruling BJP in the House on Monday, saying those who call themselves Hindus are engaged in "violence and hate" round the clock.

"All religions and all our great men talk about non-violence and fearlessness, but those who call themselves Hindus only talk about violence, hatred and falsehood....Aap Hindu ho hi nahi (You are not Hindus)," he said.

After Gandhi's comments, Goa CM Sawant termed the Congress as arrogant.

"This is INC's Nafarat ki Dukan! Calling Hindus 'Hinsak' is a brazen insult, disrespect towards Hindus. LoP @RahulGandhi must apologise, to the the House and Crores of Hindus all over the world," Sawant said on his X handle on Monday.

"The arrogance, the audacity of INC and I.N.D.I. Alliance leaders to mock the Sanatana Dharma/ Hindus is highly condemnable," he added.

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS),a right wing group, also condemned Gandhi's remarks, claiming he had "attempted to portray Hindus as violent."

Demanding strict action against Gandhi, the HJS in a statement issued here on Tuesday said Congress leaders should clarify their stance on what they think of Hindus.

It claimed the Congress has tried to introduce the concept of "saffron terrorism or Hindu terrorism".

"The Congress has always tried to defame the Hindu community on a global level. Rahul Gandhi's earlier visits to temples wearing a sacred thread were deceitful, as he has now made it clear to the Hindu community," it said.

The global Hindu community today is recognised for its ideology of universal peace and welfare, embodying the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or the world as one family, the right wing outfit said.