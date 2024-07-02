Delhi Cabinet to begin drafting note for Rs 1,000 monthly aid for women

Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Kailash Gahlot has instructed his department to draft a Cabinet note for the implementation of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, a scheme announced in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) Delhi budget. This initiative aims to provide all women aged above 18 Rs 1,000 monthly, starting from the next financial year.

The Cabinet note will be reviewed by the finance, planning, and law departments for their comments and approval. However, with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal currently in jail due to his involvement in an excise policy-linked case, the scheme’s implementation might face delays. Once the Cabinet note receives departmental approval, it will be presented to the Cabinet and subsequently sent to the Lieutenant Governor for final consent. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana eligibility



To be eligible for the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, women must be registered voters in Delhi, not benefiting from any other government schemes, and must neither be government employees nor income taxpayers.

The Delhi government has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for this scheme.

Maharashtra: Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme

Last week, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and State Finance Minister Ajit Pawar announced the state budget introducing several welfare schemes, including the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme, aimed at providing financial assistance to women.

Under this scheme, the Eknath Shinde-led government will provide a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women aged between 21 and 60 years.

More From This Section

Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme eligibility

To be eligible, women must belong to families with an annual income not exceeding Rs 2,50,000. The state has allocated Rs 46,000 crore annually to ensure the smooth implementation of this scheme, which will commence in July. It is estimated that over 25 million women will benefit from this initiative.

Ajit Pawar emphasised the importance of the scheme in addressing financial disparities among women and providing them with more economic independence. "This scheme is a step towards empowering women and ensuring their financial stability," he said during the budget announcement.

Maharashtra Assembly election is speculated to be held later this year.

Himachal Pradesh: Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana

In a similar move, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also announced the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana, promising Rs 1,500 per month to women aged between 18 and 60 years. This scheme, led by the Congress government, is projected to cost over Rs 800 crore and aims to benefit around 500,000 women in the state.

The Chief Minister noted that the government has already disbursed Rs 3.27 crore to 7,280 women in the Haroli district of Una, in a press statement on Friday. Additionally, 48,000 women across Himachal Pradesh have received their first three-month installment of Rs 4,500 each.

The government has earmarked Rs 23 crore for this initiative to ensure that all eligible women receive their benefits promptly.

“We are committed to uplifting the economic status of women in our state,” said Sukhu. “This scheme is a testament to our dedication to providing financial security to women.”

The Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana will soon be expanded to other districts in a phased manner, ensuring comprehensive coverage across Himachal Pradesh.

The announcements reflect a broader trend of Indian states introducing targeted welfare schemes to support women. Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress included several welfare schemes directed at women in their national election campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha 2024 polls.