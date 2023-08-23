Goa guv questions Kerala assembly's resolution against Centre's UCC

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Wednesday appeared questioning the resolution adopted recently by the Kerala assembly that decided to request the Central government to refrain from implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the country.

Pillai was addressing a special session of the Goa legislative assembly in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu.

Pointing out that the President had praised Goa for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, Pillai said, In other states, the daughter is entitled to one-third of property of her father and while two-thirds goes to male (son). Where is the gender justice? There is discrimination based on sex which is not allowed in the Constitution".

Without taking any name, Pillai said recently a legislative assembly unanimously passed a resolution which is their right.

"I am not mentioning the name. If I mention it, the shame will come to me also as I am from that state. Of course, they can express their opinion. Everybody has the right to express their opinion on that particular subject (including) any provision in the Constitution including Article 44, I am not against that. But can an assembly pass a resolution saying no to implement it (UCC)? the governor asked.

"To what extent our legislature is going? I am not mentioning the name," he added.

Article 44 of the Constitution states that The State shall endeavour to secure the citizen a Uniform Civil Code throughout the territory of India.

President Murmu, who is on a three-day visit to Goa, on Tuesday, hailed the "common civil code" in the coastal state, saying that it was a matter of pride for the state and a good example for the country.

The governor also said three pillars of democracy should maintain the Laxman rekha (boundary).

As governor, I don't want to say anything about that. Can any wing (pillar) violate the Laxman rekha proposed through the Constitution laid by our forefathers?



"If you go through the Indian constitution, our assembly never anticipated the onslaught of one wing over the other. That is why if there is a clear violation, no remedies are suggested in our Constitution, Pillai added.