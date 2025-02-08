Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Govt making all efforts to restore peace in Manipur: CM N Biren Singh

N Biren Singh also said the government has taken up various schemes to protect ponies in Manipur and reiterated that modern polo originated from the state

N Biren Singh, Manipur CM, Vijay Joshi
Senapati: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh addresses at the 42nd Maraliu Karalimei Swijoikang (Maran Students’ Union) general conference, in Senapati district, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 5:58 PM IST
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said his government has been making all efforts to restore peace in the strife-torn northeastern state and to ensure that people live together as before.

"The state government has been making all possible efforts to restore peace and to ensure that people live together peacefully as before," the chief minister said.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur in May 2023.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of DGAR Men & Women Polo Championship 2025, Singh appreciated the Army and the Assam Rifles for organising various tournaments and said these would play an important role in promoting polo and protecting ponies in Manipur.

He sought support and cooperation from people in safeguarding the ponies.

Singh also said the government has taken up various schemes to protect ponies in Manipur and reiterated that modern polo originated from the state.

"A grazing ground spanning around 30 acres has been allocated at Lamphelpat. Other grazing grounds had also been developed, including one at Pangei in Imphal East district," he said.

Singh said that an indigenous polo tournament namely Chief Minister's Sagol Kangjei Championship had been started to preserve and promote Sagol Kangjei, a traditional horseback ball sport in the state.

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

