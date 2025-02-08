Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Cong MP Priyanka Gandhi in Kerala for 3 day visit to meet local leadership

According to her itinerary released by the party, she will hold meetings with booth level leaders in Mananthavady, Sulthan Bathery and Kalpetta assembly constituencies during the day

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kannur(Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 1:23 PM IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Kerala on Saturday morning on a three-day visit to the state, party sources said.

Priyanka, the Wayanad MP, landed at Kannur airport around 10 am and was greeted by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran.

She will travel to Wayanad by road from there, the sources said.

The Congress MP will be holding meetings with the local party leadership in the high-range district of Wayanad during the day and there will be no public meetings, the sources added.

According to her itinerary released by the party, she will hold meetings with booth level leaders in Mananthavady, Sulthan Bathery and Kalpetta assembly constituencies during the day.

Towards evening she will visit the Lourde Matha Church at Pallikkunnu in Kalpetta, the sources said.

On Sunday, she will hold meetings with booth level leaders in Eranad and Thiruvambadi assembly constituencies.

On Monday, she will hold meetings with booth level leaders at Wandoor and Nilambur assembly constituencies and will also visit families of a few victims of wild animal attacks, the sources said.

This is her second visit to Wayanad after she won the Lok Sabha bypoll from there.

Earlier, on January 28, Priyanka visited the high range district to meet the family of a woman who was killed by a tiger on January 24 when she was out collecting coffee beans at the Priyadarshini Estate in Mananthavady village in Wayanad.

She also visited the family of N M Vijayan, former district office-bearer of the party, who, along with his son, died by suicide in December last year.

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

