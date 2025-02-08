Odisha CM Majhi disburses Rs 900 cr to 1.8 mn women under Subhadra scheme

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday disbursed Rs 5,000 each to over 18 lakh women beneficiaries under Subhadra Yojana in the 4th phase of the first instalment in the state.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Majhi disbursed about Rs 900 crore through direct bank transfer (DBT) system at a function held in Jajpur district.

With this, a total of over 98 lakh women have received Rs 5,000 each under the Subhadra Yojana launched by the BJP government in Odisha.

Fulfilling the promise, the people's government has provided direct assistance to the beneficiaries through DBT, which has played a significant role in strengthening their financial condition, he said.

The chief minister said this scheme is fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the mother power of the state and is helping to build a prosperous Odisha.

I believe that all the beneficiaries can empower themselves and strengthen their economic status through small businesses, which will also strengthen the economic status of the state. The government's vision for a 'developed Odisha' will surely succeed with the efforts and contributions of mothers, and the people's government is committed to providing the necessary incentives, he said.

Though the 4th phase of Subhadra money was scheduled to be released on December 25, it was later deferred in view of ongoing verification process. The 3rd phase money was disbursed to 20 lakh women beneficiaries on November 24, 2024.

Subhadra scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Odisha on September 17, 2024, after the BJP came to power in the state after defeating the BJD which had been ruling the state for 24 years.

While 25 lakh women were covered under Subhadra Yojana in the first phase, around 39 lakh women were benefitted under the scheme in the second phase on October 9. The 3rd phase money was disbursed to 20 lakh women beneficiaries on November 24.

Deputy CM Parida said the second phase of the scheme will be released on March 8 coinciding with International Women's Day.

She said the state government aims to include over one crore eligible women in the age group of 21 years to 59 years under the scheme.