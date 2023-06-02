Govt trying to shield WFI chief, women wrestlers must get justice: Cong MLA

Congress MLA Krishna Poonia on Friday accused the government of shielding WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and said if the women wrestlers who have accused him of sexual harassment are not heard, no other woman in the country will be able to raise her voice in future.

In a video message, the Rajasthan Sports Council president and former athlete also urged the Centre to not ignore the complaints of the women wrestlers who have brought glory to the country.

Top wrestlers of the country, including Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat and Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, have been protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and demanding his arrest for allegedly sexually harassing seven female grapplers, including a minor.

They began a sit-in at Jantar Mantar on April 23 but were removed from the site by the Delhi Police on May 28 after they tried to march to the new Parliament building when it was being inaugurated.

In her video message, Poonia said the women wrestlers have been protesting for 40 days but the government is shielding Singh. The details of FIRs lodged against Singh that have been reported by the media are "very painful", she said.

"The government not doing anything despite such serious allegations being levelled against Singh is shameful and murder of democracy," said Poonia, the first Indian woman to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal.

"These are the athletes who brought glory to the country. I appeal to the government to listen to them and not ignore them. If these daughters are not heard, then any daughter who faces such an ordeal in future will not be able to raise her voice and have faith that she will get justice anywhere," she said.

These women wrestlers should get justice, she added.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against Singh. While the first FIR relates to allegations by the minor wrestler and has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second is related to outraging modesty.

The FIRs narrate several alleged instances of sexual harassment, inappropriate touching, groping, stalking and intimidation by Singh at different times and places over a decade.