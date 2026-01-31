Associate Sponsors

Goyal says do not expect a merger of NCP factions after Ajit Pawar's death

He said that the NCP, as part of the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, has performed very well

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 8:20 PM IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said he did not expect the merger of two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions - each headed by Ajit Pawar, who was killed in a plane crash two days ago, and his uncle Sharad Pawar.

"I personally do not see that will happen," he told PTI in an interview when asked his views on the talks of the merger of the two NCP factions.

Goyal said that the NCP leadership "was with Ajit Pawar and now with Sunetra Pawar Ji".

He added that Praful Patel has been appointed as the national president of the Nationalist Congress Party.

"I don't see Mr Sharad Pawar being invited to join the NCP, given that he has lost the people's trust and the vote," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Piyush GoyalNCPajit pawar

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 8:20 PM IST

