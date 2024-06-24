Home / Politics / HADP a game-changer for J&K's agriculture, allied sectors: LG Manoj Sinha

LG made the remarks after inaugurating the Litchi Festival and an agriculture exhibition organised by the horticulture department

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha asked the agricultural universities to make dedicated interventions. (File Photo)
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
The Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) is a game-changer for Jammu and Kashmir's agriculture and allied sector that could address challenges faced by farmers, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said.

Sinha made the remarks after inaugurating the Litchi Festival and an agriculture exhibition organised by the horticulture department here on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering at the event, "HADP has emerged as the game-changer for J&K's agriculture and allied sector. Twenty-nine projects of HADP hold the potential to address the challenges faced by farmers and it will diversify income sources."

He said the unique initiative is a commitment of his administration towards farmers' welfare and determination to explore new avenues for their prosperity.

Sinha said progressive reforms and policies of the administration are being implemented to tap the potential of agriculture and horticulture sectors in the Union territory.

He extended his felicitations to all the stakeholders and called for collective efforts for the effective on-ground implementation of HADP, especially in Jammu division.

The Lt Governor asked the agricultural universities to make dedicated interventions that can contribute to increasing the farmer's income in the Litchi plantation sector.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has set a target to convert about 160 hectares used for litchi cultivation into high density plantation in the coming few years. He assured all the necessary support and assistance from the administration to achieve this target.

He also commended the contribution of farmers who encourage small and marginal farmers towards crop diversification.

The Lt Governor visited the stalls set up by the farmers and entrepreneurs, and also felicitated the winners with the best stalls. A book on litchi cultivation was also released on the occasion.

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

