NEET row: Cong attacks Centre, says no action against NTA chairman

Congress leader Pawan Khera claimed that last week, NTA chief interviewed candidates for the post of Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University Wardha

Pawan Khera,conference in Nagpur
Nagpur: Congress leader Pawan Khera addresses during a press conference, in Nagpur, Monday, April 15, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 2:20 PM IST
The Congress on Monday alleged that there has been no action against chairman of the National Testing Agency (NTA) PK Joshi, who is "holding interviews" for appointment of VCs and Directors of premier educational institutes across the country.

Congress leader Pawan Khera claimed that last week, Joshi interviewed candidates for the post of Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University Wardha and today he will interview candidates for directorship of the prestigious Indian Institute for Advanced Study (Shimla).

He asked whether it was true that the candidates to be interviewed for the coveted post in the institutes are Sanjeev Kumar Sharma and Rajnish Kumar Shukla.

"Despite NTA being in the eye of a self created storm, not only has there been no action against its chairman, PK Joshi, he quietly continues to hold interviews for appointment of VCs and Directors at premier educational institutions," Khera said in a post on X.

"Should NTA/PK Joshi be allowed to be part of any such selection exercise during the ongoing enquiry on the multiple paper leak episodes?" Khera asked.

The NTA has been in the eye of a storm over alleged paper leaks and subsequent cancellation of the UGC-NET exam and postponement of NEET-PG exams.

The Centre had on Saturday night removed NTA Director General Subodh Kumar Singh and put him on "compulsory wait" till further orders.

The CBI on Sunday took over the probe into alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG following a reference from the Union education ministry.

Topics :NEET UGNEET rowCongressIndian National CongressNational Testing Agency

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

