Haryana assembly polls: First session of BJP meeting begins in Panchkula

The first session of the BJP's extended state executive meeting to discuss strategy for the Haryana assembly elections due later this year began in Panchkula on Saturday.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the BJP's election in-charge for Haryana, co-in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, his predecessor and Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar and senior leader Saudan Singh were present during the session at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the meeting during the afternoon session, a BJP leader said.

Besides preparing the outline for the elections, Shah will infuse fresh zeal and enthusiasm in the party workers, the leader added.

Shah will also give tips to the party workers and share his roadmap and guidance for the polls, said the leader.

Senior state-level BJP leaders, office-bearers and around 4,500 party workers from all 90 assembly constituencies are attending the meeting.

The first session of the extended state executive meeting was attended by Rajya Sabha member Subhash Barala, Lok Sabha MPs Naveen Jindal and Dharambir Singh, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, former MP Kuldeep Bishnoi, senior leaders OP Dhankar, Ram Bilas Sharma, ministers Mool Chand Sharma, JP Dalal, Kanwar Pal and Aseem Goel, MLAs, former ministers and other leaders.

The party organised an exhibition at the venue, highlighting the state government's initiatives and schemes, including the abolition of minimum monthly charges for domestic electricity consumers and providing minimum support prices on 14 crops.

More From This Section

On Friday, Chief Minister Saini claimed the public was happy with the government's achievements and schemes and had made up its mind to bring the BJP back.

Alleging that the Congress spread lies during the Lok Sabha election campaign, he said the grand old party's politics of falsehood and greed had been exposed.

Saini had claimed that the Congress would try to confuse the voters by coming up with "new lies and deceit" during the assembly election campaign as well.

All party workers should go to the public and tell them that the Congress' aim was not to serve them but to assume power by lying, he had said.