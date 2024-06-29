Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Veteran united Andhra Pradesh Congress leader D Srinivas passes away

Srinivas had been unwell for the past few days, family sources said

Congress, Congress flag
(Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 9:53 AM IST
Former Andhra Pradesh (undivided) Congress president D Srinivas died here on Saturday, his son and Nizamabad MP D Arvind said.

He was 76.

Srinivas had been unwell for the past few days, family sources said.

He was the PCC president during the 2004 and 2009 assembly and general elections. He was also a minister in former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy's cabinet.

He left Congress and became a BRS Rajya Sabha Member from 2016 to 2022 and later rejoined the grand old party.

Chief Revanth Reddy, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana ministers, and senior leaders of the Congress party expressed condolences over his demise.

Topics :Indian National CongressAndhra PradeshAndhra Pradesh government

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 9:53 AM IST

