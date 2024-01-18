Home / Politics / HC refuses to stay notice asking Moitra to vacate govt accommodation

HC refuses to stay notice asking Moitra to vacate govt accommodation

Justice Girish Kathpalia said no specific rule has been brought before the court which would deal with the eviction of members of Parliament from government accommodation after they cease to be MPs

Photo: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 11:44 PM IST
The Delhi High Court Thursday refused to stay the eviction notice issued to expelled Lok Sabha member of TMC Mahua Moitra asking her to vacate her government accommodation.

Justice Girish Kathpalia said no specific rule has been brought before the court which would deal with the eviction of members of Parliament from government accommodation after they cease to be MPs.

"To conclude, in view of the pendency of the issue of expulsion of petitioner (Moitra) before the Supreme Court and the issue of extension of time to vacate the government accommodation being inextricably linked with that, coupled with the fact that as on date petitioner has no right, this court is not inclined to invoke jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution of India at this stage to restrain the operation of the impugned eviction order. Accordingly, the application stands dismissed," the court said in its detailed order.

The court listed the petition of Trinamool Congress leader in which she has challenged the eviction notice issued by the Directorate of Estates for further hearing on January 24.

Earlier in the day, Moitra pleaded before the high court to restrain the authorities from evicting her from the government bungalow on cancellation of her allotment following her expulsion, on medical grounds.

The DoE opposed the plea saying there was no whisper of any medical or humanitarian condition in her representation given to the authorities.

Topics :DelhiLawDelhi High Court

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 11:44 PM IST

