Height of loot, hypocrisy: Congress slams centre over GST on Ganga water

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertaking a day-long visit to Uttarakhand on Thursday, the Congress also asked when will he visit violence-hit Manipur

Press Trust of India New Delhi
"Not even once did you think what would be the burden on those who order Ganga water to be kept in their homes. This is the height of loot and hypocrisy of your government," he also said

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 2:13 PM IST
The Congress on Thursday flayed the Modi government for reportedly imposing an 18 per cent GST on Ganga river water, terming it as the height of loot and hypocrisy.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertaking a day-long visit to Uttarakhand on Thursday, the Congress also asked when will he visit violence-hit Manipur.

"Modi ji, the importance of Mother Ganga, the provider of salvation, is very high for a common Indian from birth till the end of their life. It is good that you are in Uttarakhand today, but your government has imposed 18 per cent GST on the holy Ganga water itself," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Not even once did you think what would be the burden on those who order Ganga water to be kept in their homes. This is the height of loot and hypocrisy of your government," he also said.

The party also put out an animated video on the situation in Manipur on its social media handle, which showed scenes of bodies lying and the state burning due to violence.

"The country is asking - when will PM Modi go to Manipur," the Congress said.

Topics :Narendra ModiCongressGangajalGSTModi govtmallikarjun kharge

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 2:13 PM IST

