Home / Politics / People will not buy into hollow slogans of BJP: Kharge slams govt on prices

People will not buy into hollow slogans of BJP: Kharge slams govt on prices

His attack came a day after the Congress slammed the Centre over rising prices of vegetables and other essential food items and demanded immediate steps from his government to address the issue

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The prices of vegetables are skyrocketing and the unemployment rate in the country has gone up to 8.45 per cent, he said | Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 11:49 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday hit out at the Modi government over rising prices and unemployment, saying that people will not buy into the "hollow slogans" of the BJP and will wipe it out of power this time.

His attack came a day after the Congress slammed the Centre over rising prices of vegetables and other essential food items and demanded immediate steps from his government to address the issue.

"Both inflation and unemployment are increasing continuously due to the loot of the Modi government. But the BJP is engrossed in the greed for power," Kharge alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

The prices of vegetables are skyrocketing and the unemployment rate in the country has gone up to 8.45 per cent, he said.

The unemployment rate in villages is 8.73 per cent and the demand for MGNREGA in villages is at its peak, but there is no work, Kharge said.

The rural wage rate has come down, he added.

"Narendra Modi ji, the people of the country know that before elections, you are working on slogans like 'achche din', 'amrit kaal', so that your failures can be glossed over with the help of advertisements. But this time it will not happen, the public is aware and will answer to your hollow slogans by voting against the BJP," the Congress chief said.

"Leave alone forgiving, the public will wipe the BJP out of power," Kharge asserted.

On Tuesday, the women's wing of the party had also held a protest outside the BJP office here, demanding relief for people from rising inflation of essential food items.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate told a press conference, where the party had kept a basket of tomatoes, garlic, ginger and green chillies, that this could be a good gift option given that it costs over Rs 1,070 because of the rising inflation.

Also Read

People asking how to make Holi dishes: Mallikarjun Kharge on gas price hike

'Kill Kharge plot' launched by BJP leaders, claims Congress' Surjewala

Karnataka govt: Kharge to invite Oppn leaders for swearing-in ceremony

Let BJP investigate: Priyank Kharge after Cong alleges plot to kill father

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Supriya Sule reaches YB Chavan Centre for meeting called by Sharad Pawar

CM Jagan Reddy likely to meet PM Modi, HM Shah during Delhi visit today

All NCP workers support Sharad Pawar, upset on Ajit's move: LoP Awhad

Central leadership will decide Karnataka Leader of Opposition: Yediyurappa

NCP led by Sharad Pawar issues whip to all MLAs for July 5 meet in Mumbai

Topics :mallikarjun khargeCongressModi govtBJPprice hike

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story