Ajit Pawar vs Sharad Pawar: Separate NCP meeting called to find 'real NCP'



Deputy CM Ajit Pawar called legislators to the Mumbai Education Trust in Bandra at 11 am while Sharad Pawar has scheduled a meeting at 1 pm at the Y B Chavan Centre in Nariman Point. Amid the ongoing tensions within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), both factions have scheduled separate gatherings in Mumbai on Wednesday to demonstrate their respective strengths and the support they have from the members of the party.



Who has the majority support? Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal, affiliated with the Ajit Pawar faction, acknowledged that the exact number of leaders present will be determined once the meetings commence.



However, Jayant Patil, state president of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP group, mentioned that apart from the nine legislators who were sworn in as ministers, all other MLAs are aligned with senior Pawar. Patil's office has been actively contacting and informing the 44 legislators about the crucial meeting. “Wait for Wednesday, then we will know the actual strength of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP,” he said. A senior leader from the Ajit Pawar faction told the Times of India that a resounding 42 MLAs have already signed affidavits expressing support for him. The senior leader who was not named also expects two or three more to follow suit today. The chief whip of the faction has issued a whip directing all party MLAs to attend the meeting in Bandra.



During the meeting, it is likely that the group led by Jayant Patil will seek a pledge from party legislators and members, solidifying their support for NCP founder Sharad Pawar's leadership. The invitations have been extended to various levels of party representation, indicating the significance of expressing unity. The invitations have also been extended to former legislators, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, party office-bearers, district presidents, and other key party representatives.



Ajit Pawar aiming to claim NCP name and symbol The NCP Pune city unit on Tuesday also passed a resolution announcing their support for party chief Sharad Pawar and affirmed that the party headed by him is the "real" NCP.



The Ajit Pawar-led NCP group is also reportedly planning to approach the Election Commission of India (ECI) to stake a claim on the party's name and symbol. According to the TOI report, Ajit Pawar will need to file an application before the ECI and pass the triple test for securing the name and symbol. Ajit Pawar faction used Sharad Pawar's photo at their party office, this upset the other faction members. Jitendra Awhad, the appointed Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly by the NCP said, "The thing that Pawar Saheb (Sharad Pawar) has said regarding his picture is absolutely correct. NCP party is of Sharad Pawar. So only Pawar Saheb will decide who will use his picture."



Latest Developments NCP MLA Rohit Pawar, Sharad Pawar's grandnephew, had also expressed that the BJP aims to erode the power, stature, and following of mass leaders like Ajit Pawar before the forthcoming elections. He told TOI that Ajit Pawar would have limited autonomy in an alliance with the BJP, stating that the family had anticipated the BJP's attempt to split the NCP and BJP did not like "lok netas (mass leaders)."