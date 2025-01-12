Himachal CM Sukhu lays foundation for Rs 5.11 crore bridge project

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a bridge to be built over Maseh Khad at a cost of Rs 5.11 crore.

The bridge will connect the remote areas of Nadaun Assembly constituency and Jaswan Pragpur Assembly constituency in Kangra district.

According to an official release, the construction of the bridge will benefit people from three districts--Hamirpur, Una, and Kangra. It will serve approximately 10,000 people across four Gram Panchayats in Nadaun, two in Una, and six in Kangra district.

The demand for this bridge has been ongoing since 1970 and is now being fulfilled by the current state government, the release said.

The new bridge will reduce the distance between Nadaun and Bangana by approximately 7.5 km and between Nadaun and Peer Saluhi by about 6 km.

CM Sukhu congratulated the people of the area for this bridge and said that this bridge will be constructed within a period of one year, which will benefit the public.

Also Read

Sukhu said that the road of the village will also be paved. He added that the state government is ensuring uniform development of the entire state so that the public is benefitted.

Congress leader Surender Mankotia said that CM Sukhu has special affection for the people of Jaswan Pragpur Assembly Constituency and he has dedicated many schemes for the development of Kangra district, which are also benefiting the people of Jaswan Pragpur.

He said that the Chief Minister donated his entire life's savings for the affected families during the disaster.

"Not only this, he has set an example by giving up the subsidy on electricity," he added.

SP Hamirpur Bhagat Singh Thakur, Additional District Magistrate Hamirpur Rahul Chauhan along with representatives of Panchayati Raj institutions and other dignitaries were also present on this occasion.