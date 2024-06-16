Home / Politics / 'Huge sweeping generalisation': BJP counters Elon Musk over EVM remark

'Huge sweeping generalisation': BJP counters Elon Musk over EVM remark

Chandrasekhar also said EVMs can be architected and built right as India has done. "We would be happy to run a tutorial Elon," he added

Elon Musk, Musk
Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2024 | 8:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The BJP on Sunday accused billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk of making a "huge sweeping generalisation" by calling for eliminating EVMs, saying his views may apply to the US but not to India.

In a recent post on X, Musk had said, "We should eliminate electronic voting machines. The risk of being hacked by humans or AI, while small, is still too high."

Countering the Tesla CEO's criticism of EVMs, BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "This is a huge sweeping generalization statement that implies no one can build secure digital hardware. Wrong. Elon Musk's view may apply to the US and other places - where they use regular compute platforms to build Internet connected Voting machines."

"But Indian EVMs are custom designed, secure and isolated from any network or media - No connectivity, no bluetooth, wifi, Internet. ie there is no way in. Factory programmed controllers that cannot be reprogrammed," the former minister of state for information technology said on X.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk makes likes on posts private on X to boost engagement on platform

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Chandrasekhar also said EVMs can be architected and built right as India has done. "We would be happy to run a tutorial Elon," he added.

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said Musk or whoever else thinks they can hack the EVM should approach the Election Commission of India and take a shot at it.

He also took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi after the Congress leader raised Musk's comments to flag "concerns" about electoral process.

Malviya said, "But why is Rahul Gandhi complaining about Indian democracy to Musk? What can Musk do? Or is crying before the world and demeaning India part of Congress's DNA? We just had an election and people of India rejected this dynast for a third time in row. But he still does not get it.

Also Read

Musk's India visit sparks expectations for Tesla investment and expansion

Elon Musk's Tesla initiates formal dialogue with govt on new EV policy

Musk vs the rest: Who will be Tesla's biggest competitors in India?

US reacts to Elon Musk's X post backing India for permanent seat at UNSC

Tesla plant likely in India: A look at its gigafactories in other countries

Hike in fuel prices will ensure funding essential services: CM Siddaramaiah

BJP leaders vandalised Delhi Jal Board office: AAP minister Bharadwaj

NEET a 'scam', goes against students, Centre must not defend it: CM Stalin

Decided on 1.5K NEET candidates as per their conformity: Giriraj Singh

BJP set to organise protests across Karnataka against fuel price hike

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Elon MuskBJPEVM machineEVM tamperingEVM row

First Published: Jun 16 2024 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story