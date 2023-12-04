Home / Politics / I think Adhir Ranjan leaked Ethics report on Mahua Moitra: Nishikant Dubey

I think Adhir Ranjan leaked Ethics report on Mahua Moitra: Nishikant Dubey

The Ethics Committee, which probed the 'cash-for-query' allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, will lay its report in Lok Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (ANI File Photo)
ANI

Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 1:14 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday alleged that the Congress MP and leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leaked the Ethics Committee report on Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra before it was tabled in the House.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP MP also said that he is not aware of what is mentioned in the report.

"...Let the report be tabled. I don't know what is mentioned in the report...What I had to say, I said before the Ethics Committee...I will be able to make a comment only after the report is tabled. The report will be tabled after 12 pm...I don't know how was the report leaked, I think Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury leaked it..." Dubey said.

According to several media reports, the committee in its report has recommended the expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in a "cash-for-query" case.

The Ethics Committee, which probed the 'cash-for-query' allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, will lay its report in Lok Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament on December 4.

The listed agenda of Lok Sabha mentions that Ethics Committee chairperson Vinod Kumar Sonkar and member of the Committee Aparjita Sarangi will be laying "on the Table the First Report (Hindi and English versions) of the Committee on Ethics".

Lok Sabha Ethics Committee had last month submitted its draft report connection with the 'cash-for-query' case to Speaker Om Birla. Sources said the committee had recommended the expulsion of Moitra.

The Ethics Committee, which investigated the allegations made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, adopted its 500-page report on November 9 recommending Moitra's expulsion from the 17th Lok Sabha in view of her "highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal conduct."

Notably, Nishikant Dubey had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Moitra, accusing her of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.

However, several leaders of the opposition, including Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has opposed the report.

"Ethics Committee report is against the rules; Mahua Moitra's deposition is incomplete. So, we are demanding a discussion, at least in the House. We have also written to the Speaker about how can there be a suo-motu recommendation against a member. Nobody is ready to abide by the rules and regulations..." Danish Ali said.

Adhir Ranjan, while speaking to ANI said that his party will oppose the expulsion of Mahua from Parliament.

"We will oppose as such an expulsion should not be done. We have written a letter and we have been saying that the issues of Parliament should be dealt inside the Parliament..." he said.

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 1:14 PM IST

