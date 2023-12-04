Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / News / Owaisi thanks voters after AIMIM secures win in 7 seats in Telangana

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), continued to hold sway over its traditional bastion of the Old City of Hyderabad as it retained the seven seats held by it in the outgoing Telangana Assembly.
Press Trust of India Hyderabad

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 09:31 AM IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday thanked people for electing seven of the party candidates in the recently concluded Telagnana assembly polls.

In post on X, he also congratulated the Congress party, which is set to form the government in Telangana.

I thank the people of #Hyderabad for trusting AIMIM again in our 7 constituencies. Inshallah, we will strengthen our grassroots work and ensure that Majlis's legacy is taken forward. I would also like to thank all our party functionaries for their hard work. My best wishes are with Congress party. AIMIM will continue its role as a constructive opposition, Owais said.

The AIMIM candidates won from seven out of the nine seats it contested in the Assembly elections.

The party which held these seven segments in the outgoing assembly, has been winning from these seats since 2009.

Akbaruddin Owaisi, younger brother of the Hyderabad MP, registered an emphatic win in Chandrayangutta seat, his sixth in a row since 1999, with a margin of 81,660 votes.

Topics :TelanganaAssembly ElectionAsaduddin Owaisi

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 09:31 AM IST

