I will take sides, won't let 'Miya' Muslims take over Assam: Himanta

Replying to the motion, he said the crime rate has not increased if the population growth is taken into account

Amid the heated debate, members of both treasury and opposition benches stormed into the Well of the House, prompting Speaker Biswajit Daimary to adjourn the proceedings for 10 minutes | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 2:29 PM IST
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that he would take sides, and won't let 'Miya' Muslims "take over" the Assam.

Sarma was speaking in the assembly on adjournment motions brought by the opposition parties to discuss the law and order situation in the state in the backdrop of the rape of a 14-year-old girl in Nagaon.

Replying to the motion, he said the crime rate has not increased if the population growth is taken into account.

When the opposition charged him of being partisan, Sarma retorted, "I will take sides. What can you do about it?"

"Why will people from Lower Assam go to Upper Assam? So that Miya Muslims can take over Assam? We won't let it happen," he asserted.

Amid the heated debate, members of both treasury and opposition benches stormed into the Well of the House, prompting Speaker Biswajit Daimary to adjourn the proceedings for 10 minutes.

MLAs of Congress, AIUDF, and CPI(M), and lone Independent legislator Akhil Gogoi had moved four adjournment motions for discussion on the situation arising out of increasing crimes in the state, including crimes against women.
 


First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

