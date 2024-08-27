Opposition protests Himanta govt's failure to prevent crimes against women

The opposition parties in Assam on Tuesday held demonstrations in various parts of Guwahati. (Photo: PTI)

The opposition parties in Assam on Tuesday held demonstrations in various parts of Guwahati, including the assembly complex, alleging the failure of the government to protect women and prevent crime against them. Congress MLAs led by Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia marched from inside the assembly building to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi within the compound, holding placards and shouting slogans demanding the safety of women and condemning the targeting of a particular community for all crimes against women. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The Dhing incident is not the only one. After that also, many such cases have taken place in different parts of the state," Saikia told reporters here.

"The CM, who also holds the Home portfolio, is not at all serious and concerned about the situation. We discussed in the assembly about crimes against women with NCRB data and asked the government to take action," he said.

Saikia claimed that the Home Department has asked the Assam Police not to register "some cases" of such crimes.

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three persons while she was returning home from tuition at Dhing in Nagaon district on August 22.

Referring to the government's action against child marriages, Saikia said, "Many cases were also not registered when it was found that one particular community was not involved. We have been saying that child marriages take place due to socio-economic causes."



Without blaming one particular community, he said a proper study is required to unearth the exact causes why such social menaces prevail among some groups.

"However, the CM is trying to create a narrative that only one community is responsible for crimes. He also said that votes of one particular community were not needed. Is it justified? The CM is playing gimmick with the people of Assam," Saikia said.

Citing recent data on rapes shared by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, he said incidents of rapes have increased during the last eight years of the BJP rule in Assam.

Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi too protested inside the assembly complex, holding a banner that replicated the horrific episode from Mahabharat of Draupadi's 'vastraharan' with Sarma as Dhritarashtra.

Members of the AIUDF's youth wing had a scuffle with the police in front of its state headquarters at Hatigaon in Guwahati when they tried to move towards the secretariat as part of the 'Dispur Chalo' march.

"We wanted to hold a democratic protest, but permission was denied. This government and its police have become fascist. We wanted to meet our CM and express our sentiments, but we are being stopped," AIUDF MLA Ashraful Hussain told reporters.

He said the government has "totally failed" to protect women and prevent crimes against them.

"In Upper Assam, people from one community are being targetted and asked to leave the districts. The Home Department, which is under the CM, has failed to protect the life and property of people," he added.

Hussain also slammed the BJP-led government for allegedly discriminating against people while giving land rights and "denying" ownership of land even after staying for several generations.

Meanwhile, protests by women groups continued at Dhing demanding the arrest of the two culprits, who were absconding.

The prime accused, who was arrested on Friday, allegedly escaped from custody, jumped into a pond and died on Saturday morning, police said.

The other two accused are still on the run and searches are continuing with raids conducted at several places for them.