If Cong wins, will set up separate ministry for backward classes: Wasnik

The Congress will set up a separate ministry at the Centre to tackle the problems of the backward classes, SC/ST and others when it comes to power, AICC General Secretary Mukul Wasnik said here on Tuesday.

Addressing the executive meeting of Maharashtra Congress' SC Cell, Wasnik said that the BJP government is continuously reducing the welfare funds for OBCs, SC, ST, and other schemes for backward classes are not being implemented.

"After the Congress comes to power at the Centre, we shall form a separate ministry specifically to address the problems of all the backward classes. We will also make budgetary provisions in proportion to the population of the backward classes for their welfare schemes," Wasnik declared.

He warned that the biggest challenge facing the nation today is the BJP government, which does not even allow the Parliament to function properly.

The Constitution was framed with the idea of taking together all the communities together, but in the past few years, the BJP regime has worked to disrespect the Constitution, he said.

"If the Constitution has to be protected and democracy be saved, there is no other option except the Congress," said Wasnik, flanked by top state leaders, including Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole, Varsha Gaikwad, Siddharth Hattiambire, Suresh Shetty, Anis Ahmed, Devanand Pawar and others.

Addressing the meeting, Patole said that post 2014, 'Hindutva-wadi' forces have raised their heads in the country and spoiled the atmosphere of amity in the lands of great icons like B.R. Ambedkar, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and others.

"We are continually raising the problems of the masses with the BJP government, which is engaged in spoiling the peaceful atmosphere in the society. People should not fall prey to its conspiracies. The citizens have realised their mistake of 2014, which will not be repeated next year," Patole said.

Gaikwad explained how the backward classes are being attacked in Maharashtra, but the state government of Shiv Sena-BJP is doing nothing to stop these atrocities.

"We shall need a bigger struggle in the coming days, with the participation of all the people from different sections of the society, to defeat the forces which are attempting to create strife in the country," said Gaikwad.

Hattiambire announced that the party will start a 'Dikshabhumi to Chaityabhumi Constitution Gaurav Yatra' soon to spread the message of defending the Constitution and safeguarding democracy.

During the procession between Nagpur and Mumbai, the party will distribute 2,000 copies of the Constitution in all the districts enroute.

--IANS

qn/arm