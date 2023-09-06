In letter to PM, Sonia Gandhi lists issues for debate in special session

Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Policy (CPC) , on Wednesday, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi listing the issues for discussion and debate in the upcoming special session of the Parliament.

The list includes the current economic situation focusing on increasing price rise, demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to investigate the Adani group, Manipur violence and the rise in communal tension in different states, including Haryana.

The Centre has convened a special five-day session from September 18 and 22.

In her letter, Gandhi said that the session was convened without consultation with other political parties.

"None of us have any idea of its agenda. All we have been communicated is that all five days have been allocated for government business," she said.

She added that Congress will "most certainly" want to participate in the session as it would give them "an opportunity to raise matters of public concern and importance".

"I earnestly hope that time will be allocated under the appropriate rules for a discussion and debate on these issues," the letter read.

Other issues that were listed included the continued occupation of Indian territory by China and challenges to India's borders in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, the urgent need for a Caste Census, damages being inflicted on Centre-State relations, a commitment made by Centre to farmers related to minimum support price (MSP) and impact of natural disasters caused by flood in some states.

"I earnestly hope that in a spirit of constructive cooperation, these issues will be taken up in the forthcoming special session," she said.