Oppn leaders write to Speaker over 'disregard' for Parliamentary procedure

A delegation from the opposition INDIA bloc met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during Zero Hour on Thursday to voice their concerns regarding what they allege was the government’s increasing "disregard for parliamentary procedures and democratic norms". The delegation included representatives from the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Kerala Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), and the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK).

Following the meeting, Gaurav Gogoi, Congress’ deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, said, "We have submitted a letter signed by several parties, including the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). We conveyed our collective concern and disappointment to the Speaker over how the ruling side is violating the traditions, rules, and culture of the House."

Oppn flags 'disturbing trends'

Also Read

The delegation submitted a formal letter to Speaker Om Birla, expressing “grave concern regarding the increasing disregard for parliamentary procedures and established democratic norms by the incumbent BJP government inside the Parliament”.

The group also submitted a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressing “grave concern regarding the increasing disregard for parliamentary procedures and established democratic norms by the incumbent BJP government inside the Parliament”.

The Opposition leaders outlined 12 issues in their letter:

1. Non-appointment of deputy Speaker: The post has remained vacant since 2019, despite Article 93 of the Constitution mandating its election. The letter described this as a dangerous precedent affecting the neutrality and functioning of the House.

2. Denial of speaking opportunity to the Leader of Opposition (LoP): The convention of allowing the LoP to speak when they stand has allegedly been disregarded, breaking from established parliamentary traditions and limiting debate.

3. Microphones of Opposition leaders being switched off: The letter alleged that Opposition MPs’ microphones are frequently turned off when they raise points of order, while ruling party members are allowed to speak freely.

4. Disregard for Business Advisory Committee (BAC) decisions: The government has allegedly been introducing business in the House unilaterally, without consulting the BAC. A recent example cited was the Prime Minister’s statement in the House last week, which was made without prior scheduling or intimation.

5. Exclusion of key ministries from Budget discussions: The Opposition claimed that discussions on budget allocations have increasingly excluded important ministries, thereby reducing parliamentary oversight over financial decisions. ALSO READ: Lok Sabha being run in 'undemocratic' manner, says LoP Rahul Gandhi The Opposition claimed that discussions on budget allocations have increasingly excluded important ministries, thereby reducing parliamentary oversight over financial decisions.

6. Lack of debates under Rule 193: Rule 193, which allows discussions on urgent public issues without voting, is being invoked only rarely, thus avoiding accountability on pressing matters.

7. Interference in Parliamentary standing committees: The letter accused the Speaker’s office of interfering in the functioning of standing committees, including suggesting corrections in committee reports, which the Opposition argues compromises their autonomy.

8. Neglect and rejection of adjournment motions: The Opposition alleged that adjournment motions, which were traditionally read out and discussed during Zero Hour, are now being ignored or summarily rejected, limiting MPs' ability to raise urgent national issues.

9. Neglect of private members' bills and resolutions: The Opposition accused the government of stifling legislative debate by not providing adequate discussion time for Private Members’ Bills and Resolutions.

10. Manipulation of Sansad TV broadcasts: The letter claimed that Sansad TV frequently avoids showing Opposition MPs when they speak, and shifts the camera away from them.

11. Lack of consultation in House committee appointments: Opposition parties alleged that they are not being consulted on the composition and chairmanship of parliamentary committees.

12. Irregular consultative committee meetings: The Opposition pointed out that several parliamentary consultative committees, meant to meet regularly, have not been convened in accordance with procedural norms.

Call for immediate corrective measures