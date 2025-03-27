PM Modi to visit RSS founder Hedgewar's memorial in Nagpur on March 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a visit to RSS founder Dr K B Hedgewar's memorial in Nagpur on March 30 and lay the foundation stone of the extension building of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre.

The memorials of Hedgewar and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's second Sarsanghchalak M S Golwalkar are located at the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Nagpur's Reshimbagh area.

PM Modi will visit these memorials on March 30, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule told reporters here on Thursday.

During the visit, the PM will lay the foundation stone of the extension building of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, he said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will also attend the programme.

"This is the first time that a sitting prime minister will be visiting the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir premises," a scholar well-versed with RSS history told PTI.

Also Read

He said late BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee visited the memorial in 2007, but he was not the prime minister at that time.

Modi earlier visited the memorial as a "pracharak", but he is visiting the place for the first time after becoming the prime minister, he said.

Modi will also visit Deekshabhoomi, where Dr B R Ambedkar embraced Buddhism along with thousands of his followers in 1956, Bawankule said.