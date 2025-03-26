Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Lok Sabha being run in 'undemocratic' manner, says LoP Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha being run in 'undemocratic' manner, says LoP Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi said the Speaker made remarks about him and then adjourned the House without giving him an opportunity to speak

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said that in the last week he had not been allowed to speak (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that he was not being given a chance to speak and the House was being run in an "undemocratic manner".

His remarks came after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked him to follow the rules of procedure that members are expected to observe to uphold the dignity of the House. It was not immediately clear what was the reason for the Speaker to make the observation.

Gandhi said the Speaker made remarks about him and then adjourned the House without giving him an opportunity to speak.

He said that in the last week he had not been allowed to speak.

 

About 70 Congress Lok Sabha MPs, including deputy leader of Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, party general secretary KC Venugopal and party's whip in the Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore, met the Lok Sabha speaker and raised the "denial" of opportunity to Gandhi to speak in the House, party sources said.

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

