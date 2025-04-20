Home / Politics / INDIA bloc to continue in UP Assembly polls in 2027: Akhilesh Yadav

INDIA bloc to continue in UP Assembly polls in 2027: Akhilesh Yadav

Yadav also criticised the BJP's handling of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, promising a probe into "mismanagement" if his party comes to power

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh
Yadav also accused the government of pressuring the relatives of stampede victims to change the cause of death. (Photo: PTI)
Mohammad Anab Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 5:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Amid speculation about the disintegration of the INDIA bloc, Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav said that the alliance will continue in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2027.
 
Addressing a press conference in Prayagraj, Yadav attacked the BJP by accusing it of "grabbing land like a mafia" through the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.
 
"The BJP has brought the Waqf Amendment Bill so that it can snatch away land. Wherever they see land, they occupy it."
 
He further said, "The PDA (Backwards, Dalits and Minorities) is going to uproot" the BJP in the 2027 state polls.
 
Yadav also criticised the BJP's handling of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, promising a probe into "mismanagement" if his party comes to power.
 
The SP chief claimed the government provided inaccurate figures regarding casualties and financial gains during the event.

Also Read

Dynastic mindset obstructs inclusive growth in India, says CM Yogi

Premium

Uttar Pradesh govt plans to tap global financial hubs for investment

Allahabad HC warns UP govt of contempt in plea over Bishnoi gang threat

Akhilesh accuses Yogi-led UP govt of large-scale mining in Chambal ravines

UP cop raids judge's house after mistaking her for accused in her own order

 
"When drones and CCTVs were needed the most (at the time of the stampede), they were either closed or were shut down," he claimed.
 
Yadav also accused the government of pressuring the relatives of stampede victims to change the cause of death.
 
Meanwhile, Yadav provided journalists with a booklet of his suggestions for the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025, originally posted on social media, and a Harvard University study on the 2013 Prayagraj Kumbh Mela.
 
He was in Prayagraj to attend the wedding of SP state president Shyam Lal Pal's daughter.
 
Notably, the Lok Sabha 2024 elections saw SP register its best-ever performance, winning 37 seats in UP, while its alliance partner Congress won another six seats, taking the alliance's total tally to 43. It came as a massive setback to the BJP, which had expected to win a thumping majority in the state.
 
(With inputs from PTI)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Congress to launch nationwide 'Save Constitution' campaign from April 25

Mamata accuses BJP-RSS of 'divisive politics' after Murshidabad violence

BJP disassociates from Dubey's SC criticism, says party respects courts

National Herald case: Goyal calls it a Rs 5,000 cr 'open and shut' scam

How can you give direction to appointing authority? BJP leader slams SC

Topics :Samajwadi PartyUttar Pradesh governmentUttar PradeshAkhilesh Yadav

First Published: Apr 20 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story