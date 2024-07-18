INDIA bloc to hold protests over collapsed law & order situation in Bihar

The opposition INDIA bloc in Bihar on Wednesday said it will organise a state-wide agitation later this week over the alleged deterioration in the law and order situation. The announcement was made at a joint press conference of the alliance partners here. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp ''The law and order situation has completely collapsed in the state. Everyday, Bihar is witnessing cases of murder, kidnapping, extortion, rape, etc Why is Chief Minister Nitish Kumar maintaining a stoic silence on the current situation?,'' RJD's state party chief Jagadanand Singh said. ''We... will organise a protest march on July 20 across the state against rising crimes in Bihar. This issue will also be raised in the assembly during the upcoming monsoon session,'' Singh said.

Leader of Opposition in the assembly and senior RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also slammed the state government on the issue.

''Bihar witnessed several incidents that expose the current law and order situation. For instance husband and wife brutally murdered by stabbing in East Champaran, triple murder in Saran (father and two minor daughters were killed), a young man and woman murdered in Marhaura (Saran),'' he claimed in a post on X.

The opposition has been attacking the Nitish Kumar government over the ghastly incident of the killing of former minister Mukesh Sahni's father in Darbhanga as well as the triple murder in Saran.

In a statement issued late on Wednesday, police claimed to have cracked the killing of Mukesh Sahni's father, with the arrest of the prime accused after he confessed his involvement in the crime.

According to another statement issued by the Saran Police, two persons have been held in connection with the triple murder.