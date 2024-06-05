Home / Politics / India deserves faster, ecologically sustainable economic growth: Ramesh

India deserves faster, ecologically sustainable economic growth: Ramesh

On World Environment Day, Ramesh called for enforcement of laws and regulations, without fear or favour and strengthening of institutions

Jairam Ramesh
Jairam Ramesh | Photo: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 11:27 AM IST
India deserves faster economic growth that is socially just and ecologically sustainable, former environment minister and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Wednesday.

On World Environment Day, Ramesh called for enforcement of laws and regulations, without fear or favour and strengthening of institutions.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "June 5th is celebrated as World Environment Day to mark the opening of the first-ever UN Conference on the Human Environment in Stockholm in 1972."
 

It was in this assembly that Indira Gandhi had made her historic speech on June 14, he said.

"India deserves faster economic growth that is, at the same time, socially just and ecologically sustainable. This is not an impossible trinity. It is both doable and essential," Ramesh said.

"It demands enforcement of laws and regulations, without fear or favour, strengthening of institutions, and a deep understanding of and actions based on a fundamental truth that our ancient heritage teaches us," he said.

Ramesh said it is this maxim that was made the greeting to the new green office of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change in New Delhi some 12 years back.

