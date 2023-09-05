Home / Politics / India has incalculable brand value built over centuries: Shashi Tharoor

India has incalculable brand value built over centuries: Shashi Tharoor

The Congress has alleged that the "Union of States" is under assault by the Narendra Modi government as it claimed that a G20 dinner invite refers to the President as "President of Bharat"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 2:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

With a G20 dinner invite in the name of 'President of Bharat' going viral, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor Tuesday said while there is no constitutional objection to calling India 'Bharat', he hopes the government will not be so foolish to completely dispense with 'India' which has incalculable brand value.

The Congress has alleged that the "Union of States" is under assault by the Narendra Modi government as it claimed that a G20 dinner invite refers to the President as "President of Bharat".

In a post on X, Tharoor, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, said 'Bharat' is one of the country's two official names.

"While there is no constitutional objection to calling India 'Bharat', which is one of the country's two official names, I hope the government will not be so foolish as to completely dispense with 'India', which has incalculable brand value built up over centuries," he said.

"We should continue to use both words rather than relinquish our claim to a name redolent of history, a name that is recognised around the world," Tharoor said.

The G20 Summit will held in the national capital from September 9 to 10 under India's presidency and several heads of state from across the world, including US President Joe Biden, are attending the event.

Also Read

From marinated millets to stuffed mushrooms, White House menu for PM Modi

Karnataka tired of 40% commission, wants 100% commitment: Shashi Tharoor

Gala dinner showcases spirituality, pilgrimage & heritage at G20 ACWG meet

Congress de facto 'fulcrum', Shashi Tharoor welcomes Opposition unity

Serious attempt to undermine every institution: MP Shashi Tharoor

Our national identity not BJP's personal property: AAP leader Raghav Chadha

Rajnath Singh calls Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan 'Dhoni of Politics'

Kerala CM opposes 'one nation, one election'; criticises BJP-led Centre

Rajasthan elections 2023: AAP makes 7 guarantees, from education to health

Assembly bypolls 2023 updates: Candidates, voter turnout, and more

Topics :Shashi TharoorCongressG20 BJP

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story