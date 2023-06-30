Home / Politics / AAP demands Delhi L-G Saxena's apology over his remarks on freebies

AAP demands Delhi L-G Saxena's apology over his remarks on freebies

AAP's Priyanka Kakkar said the LG should withdraw his statement and apologise to the public

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The remarks made at an event titled 'Delhi 2041 - New Master Plan' seem to be directed at the AAP government's subsidies, primarily on water and electricity

The Aam Aadmi Party's chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Friday lashed out at Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena over his remarks on freebies and demanded an apology from him.

She also said the LG should "give up the facilities" that he has been getting at the cost of taxpayers' money.

A couple of days ago, Saxena had said the people of the national capital are now "used to freebies". The remarks made at an event titled 'Delhi 2041 - New Master Plan' seem to be directed at the AAP government's subsidies, primarily on water and electricity.

At a press conference here, Kakkar said the LG should withdraw his statement and apologise to the public.

"The LG has insulted the people of Delhi. He should know that Delhi collects the highest amount of tax. In last financial year, Rs 1.75 lakh crore tax was collected from Delhiites," she said.

"The Centre's problem is Delhi has a staunchly honest government. The LG gets 3,000 to 4,000 free units of electricity, lives in Raj Niwas for free and his travels are all free. These are the money of Delhi's taxpayers. If he has any problem with the free facilities provided to the people, he should stop accepting the facilities he is getting at the cost of tax payers' money," Kakkar said.

She accused the L-G of halting several important programmes in the past and causing "trouble" to the people of the national capital.

"On one hand, the LG halts important government programmes like free yoga classes, 'red light on, gaadi off' and even the training programmes of the government teachers. On the other hand, he insults the taxpayers," the AAP chief spokesperson alleged.

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 3:40 PM IST

