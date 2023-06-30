Home / Politics / Shah brings up Kanhaiya Lal murder case in Rajasthan rally ahead of polls

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 3:43 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan, saying that had it set up a special court in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case, the accused would have been hanged by now.

Shah recalled the year-old case at his rally in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was murdered on June 28 last year by two cleaver-wielding men, who had accused him of insulting Islam on social media.

"The Rajasthan government did not set up a special court. Otherwise, the accused of Kanhaiya Lal's killing would have been hanged," Shah said at the rally organised to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in the past nine years.

"I have travelled across the country. From the support I have seen, it is certain that Modi is going to become prime minister in 2024 with BJP winning 300 seats," he said.

Shah also exuded confidence that the BJP will form government in Rajasthan with a record margin when assembly elections are held later this year.

