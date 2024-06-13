Home / Politics / India should reduce coal imports, says G Kishan Reddy after taking charge

India should reduce coal imports, says G Kishan Reddy after taking charge

G Kishan Reddy said 10 years ago there was a coal shortage in the country and due to this there was also a shortage of electricity

G Kishan Reddy, Kishan, Reddy
Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 4:06 PM IST
G Kishan Reddy on Thursday took charge as coal and mines minister and said that India should increase domestic production of the fossil-fuel and reduce coal imports.

In the previous Narendra Modi government, both the ministries were led by Pralhad Joshi.

Joshi who is the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and New and Renewable Energy was also present during the occasion and wished Reddy all the success.

"We should reduce import and increase domestic production," he told reporters after taking charge.

India's coal import rose by 7.7 per cent to 268.24 million tonnes (MT) in FY '24.

Reddy further said 10 years ago there was a coal shortage in the country and due to this there was also a shortage of electricity. But in the last 10 years there has been sufficient power availability.

When asked what will be the priority of his government for the mines sector, he said "I have just taken charge and I will review the department... first I want to see my officers then only I can say something. I want to review first."

In order to strengthen India, both the coal ministry and the mines ministry will be at the forefront, he said, adding in the coming five years, "we will work with determination, dedication, discipline and devotion.

Both the ministries, he said, will work as a team, he added.

Reddy retained the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of over 49,000 votes in the recent Lok Sabha polls, defeating his nearest Congress rival Danam Nagender.

Born to middle-class farmer-parents in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana near Hyderabad, he started his political career as an ordinary worker in 1977. He has held important party positions, including the president of the BJP's state unit and national president of BJP's Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

As the Union Minister, the leader has held the portfolios of home, tourism, culture and development of the northeast region. He is also a three-time MLA.

Satish Chandra Dubey, who is considered a strong Brahmin leader of the BJP in Bihar, also took the charge as the Minister of State for Coal and Mines Ministries.

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

