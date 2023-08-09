Home / Politics / India wants corruption, dynasty, appeasement to quit India: PM Modi

India wants corruption, dynasty, appeasement to quit India: PM Modi

Recalling the Quit India movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India is now speaking in one voice against corruption, dynasticism, and appeasement.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the BJP Parliamentary party meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 10:42 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Recalling the Quit India movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India is now speaking in one voice against corruption, dynasticism, and appeasement.

Modi's apparent swipe at the Opposition came as the ruling BJP organises events across the country on Wednesday on these lines.

"Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement. Under the leadership of Gandhi Ji, this Movement played a major role in freeing India from colonial rule," he said in a tweet.

He added, "Today, India is saying in one voice: Corruption Quit India. Dynasty Quit India. Appeasement Quit India."

Modi has repeatedly accused opposition parties of pursuing the politics of corruption, dynasty and appeasement, calling upon people to shun them.

Also Read

Lenovo launches Legion Slim series gaming laptops in India: Details here

PM conferred with France's highest award 'Grand Cross of Legion of Honour'

Macron weighs kicking Vladimir Putin out of French Legion of Honour

India will soon become global player in semiconductor industry: Gujarat CM

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Semicon India 2023 in Gandhinagar today

Rahul to visit Wayanad on Aug 12 for 1st time after being reinstated as MP

Congress calls meeting of its LS MPs in party's parliamentary office

Heartless govt: Oppn lashes out at govt over Manipur during no-trust debate

PM asks NDA MPs to reach out to people with 'Modi ki guarantee' on schemes

No-trust debate: Oppn questions PM's silence over Manipur, NDA hits back

Topics :Narendra ModiRahul GandhiMahatma GandhiIndian National CongressBJP

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS today

Yogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

iOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

India's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll

Next Story