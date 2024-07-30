Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Indians are Arjun, will break Modi's chakravyuh: Rahul Gandhi's fresh salvo

Indians are Arjun, will break Modi's chakravyuh: Rahul Gandhi's fresh salvo

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Centre waived off Rs 16 trillion debt of the industrialists but collected Rs 8,500 crore from the poor Indians, who are unable to maintain "even the minimum balance"

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives to attend the first day of the Parliament session, in New Delhi, Monday, July 22, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 3:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of supporting crony capitalism through his policies.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he alleged that the Modi government is engaged in extracting “even the empty pockets of common Indians”. Gandhi alleged that the Centre waived off Rs 16 trillion debt of industrialists but collected Rs 8,500 crore from poor Indians who are unable to maintain even the minimum balance.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


His was referring to the public sector banks collecting Rs 8,500 crore between FY 2019-20 as penalty from customers for not maintaining average monthly balance in their bank accounts. This data was shared in the Parliament on Monday.
“The 'penalty system' is the door of Modi's Chakravyuh through which an attempt is being made to break the back of the common Indian,” Gandhi said, adding that Indians are not Abhimanyu but Arjuna and they know how to answer back by breaking the ‘chakravyuh’.

Rahul Gandhi's reference to Mahabharata in Lok Sabha

Gandhi’s remarks were a reference to the popular Hindu mythological epic Mahabharata. The ancient text features Arjuna and his son Abhimanyu. During the great war between the Pandavas and the Kauravas, young Abhimanyu was killed after being trapped in a complex military formation called the 'chakravyuh' laid by the Kauravas.

During his address to the Parliament on Budget 2024 on Monday, Gandhi had evoked the ‘chakravyuh’ reference in Lok Sabha, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has trapped Indians in a modern-day chakravyuh.

More From This Section

Mallikarjun Kharge cites security challenges related to China and Pakistan

JMM slams Centre over Jharkhand train accident, asks railways min to focus

Supreme Court grants bail to NCP's Nawab Malik in money laundering case

Mamata slams govt over series of train accidents post Jharkhand derailment

Parliament session all set to be stormy over Budget, coaching centre deaths


He said that six people were at the centre of this chakravyuh: Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

“I did a little research and found out that 'chakravyuh' is also known as 'padmavuyh' - which means 'lotus formation'....in the 21st century, a new 'chakravyuh' has been formed in the form of a lotus. The Prime Minister wears its symbol on his chest….,” Gandhi said, adding that what was done with Abhimanyu is being done with India.

He said the Centre had failed the youth, farmers, women, small and medium businesses and the middle class Indians through “tax terrorism”  policies as seen in the Budget, presented on July 23.

The Opposition earlier labelled it to be a “kursi bachao” (save power) budget because of the policies tweaked in the favour of Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, where the ruling parties have extended support to the Centre in forming the government.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Inherited an economy struggling with high inflation in 2014, says Piyush Goyal

People will break Modi's 'chakravyuh': Rahul on PSBs collecting crores

Decoded: Why was the media confined to glass enclosures in Parliament?

Wayanad landslide: Toll rises to 45, Army deployed for rescue op. Updates

Wayanad landslides: Rahul speaks with CM; urges UDF workers to provide help

Topics :Rahul GandhiNarendra ModiNirmala SitharamanBudget 2024BS Web ReportsMonsoon session of ParliamentUnion BudgetMahabharata

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story