Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Mamata slams govt over series of train accidents post Jharkhand derailment

Mamata slams govt over series of train accidents post Jharkhand derailment

Two persons were killed and 20 others injured as at least 18 coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed in Seraikela-Kharsawan district early on Tuesday, officials said

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM
The accident occurred at 3.45 AM near Barabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 10:46 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday slammed the central government over the series of train accidents and wondered whether there will be no end to Centre's callouseness.

In a social media post, Banerjee wondered whether this is governance as the train accidents have become a regular affair.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Another disastrous rail accident! Howrah- Mumbai mail derails in Chakradharpur division in Jharkhand today early morning, multiple deaths and huge number of injuries are the tragic consequences, " She posted on X.

"I seriously ask: is this governance? This series of nightmares almost every week, this unending procession of deaths and injuries on railway tracks: for how long shall we tolerate this? Will there be no end to the callousness of Government of India?" she added.
 

 

Two persons were killed and 20 others injured as at least 18 coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed in Seraikela-Kharsawan district early on Tuesday, officials said.

More From This Section

Parliament session all set to be stormy over Budget, coaching centre deaths

WATCH: Desh ka halwa bat raha hai, says Rahul Gandhi; Sitharaman face-palms

No evidence in excise policy case: AAP post CBI files final charge sheet

BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi after he raises questions at LS Speaker

OBC community has the power of Lord Hanuman, says UP CM Adityanath

The accident occurred at 3.45 AM near Barabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur, under Chakradharpur Division of the South Eastern Railway (SER), they said.

SER spokesperson Om Prakash Charan said there was another derailment of a goods train nearby, but it was not yet clear whether the two accidents occurred concurrently.

"Two persons were killed and 20 injured as 18 coaches of Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed near Barabamboo. Rescue operations are on and an NDRF team is rushing to the spot," West Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Kuldeep Chaudhary, who is camping at the accident site, told PTI.

He claimed that the "Howrah-Mumbai train hit the stationary goods train".

The accident site is near the border between West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

2 killed, 20 injured as 18 coaches of Mumbai-Howrah Mail derail in J'khand

Gonda train accident: SDRF, NDRF teams deployed for restoration work

Indian Railways aims to implement Kavach system across 44,000 km in 5 years

Goods train derails near Mumbai, affects operations, restoration work on

Four coaches of Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derail in Ajmer, no casualty

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeTrain DerailmentRailway Board

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story