Raj, Uddhav Thackeray join forces to protest Hindi imposition in schools

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Bal Thackeray) faction led by Uddhav Thackeray and his estranged cousin Raj Thackeray, who heads the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), have now joined hands to protest against what they describe as the “imposition” of Hindi in Maharashtra’s school curriculum.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut announced the estranged cousins’ joint cause on X, sharing an old photo of the duo with the caption: “A united march will take place against the imposition of Hindi in schools in Maharashtra. Jai Maharashtra!”

This comes after the two political parties made parallel announcements; however, they will now lead a joint march on July 5 at Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai.

A large-scale protest call was made by Raj Thackeray to oppose the state government's three-language formula, which mandates Hindi as the third language. The protest comes at a time when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections are approaching. Thackerays slam Hindi imposition move Taking to X, the MNS chief said, “We will not allow Hindi imposition from the beginning, and we have decided to organize a march from Girgaum Chowpatty on July 6 to oppose it. There will be no flags in that march. The entire march will belong to the Marathi people. The Marathi agenda will be the only focus. The leadership of that march will be led by a Marathi person.”

Slamming the state government for its decision to mandate Hindi as the third language, Raj Thackeray further stated, “Let the government understand once and for all what is in the hearts of Maharashtra.” Raj Thackeray announced the change in the date of the protest earlier today in a post. He also noted that their party would invite students, parents, educationists, and language experts to participate in the protest. Uddhav Thackeray also announced to join a protest by civil society at Azad Maidan on July 7, news agency PTI reported. Hindi imposition row in Maharashtra The controversy erupted after the state government last week issued an amended order stating Hindi will “generally” be taught as the third language to students in Marathi and English medium schools from Classes 1 to 5. The order added that if 20 students per grade in a school wish to study any other Indian language, they can opt out of Hindi. If such a demand arises, either a teacher will be appointed, or the language will be taught online.