Amit Shah a disgrace to the post once held by Sardar Patel: Jairam Ramesh

Amit Shah a disgrace to the post once held by Sardar Patel: Jairam Ramesh

Union Home Minister has failed singularly in bringing the terrorists who carried out the brutal terror attacks in Pahalgam to justice, Ramesh added

Jairam Ramesh on Friday also launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bihar (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 6:53 AM IST

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday launched a direct attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of failing to "bring the terrorists who carried out the brutal terror attacks in Pahalgam to justice," and restoring peace in Manipur.

"Amit Shah is a disgrace to the position once held by the indomitable Sardar," claimed Ramesh.

"The Union Home Minister has failed singularly in bringing the terrorists who carried out the brutal terror attacks in Pahalgam to justice. These terrorists had reportedly also been involved in terror attacks at Poonch (Dec 2023) and at Gagangir and Gulmarg (Oct 2024)," his post said.

 

"The Union Home Minister has failed miserably to restore even a semblance of peace and normalcy in Manipur. All that he has accomplished is to provide guaranteed employment to his son. Now the Union Home Minister makes the most ridiculous of statements. Millions of Indians each speak more Indian languages - in addition to English - than him. He is a disgrace to the position once held by the indomitable Sardar," said the post from Ramesh.

Jairam Ramesh on Friday also launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bihar

Ramesh called the visit a "publicity-driven exercise" that fails to address the ground realities of the state.

"The advertisement-loving Prime Minister is once again on a tour of Bihar.No matter how many fake announcements the Prime Minister makes, no matter how many ribbons he cuts for free advertising, the truth is that the double engine government in Bihar has completely failed to meet the expectations of the common people," his post read.

"In Bihar, oppression against the deprived classes is at its peak, the law and order situation is extremely bad, criminals have become unbridled and the common citizens are helpless. Every day there are reports of murder, robbery and violence against women.The youth do not have any employment in the state and they are forced to migrate from Bihar," he said.

"During this visit, the Prime Minister will also express his electoral concern about the pollution of Mother Ganga .But the truth is that in the last 11 years, 'Ganga cleansing' has become just an election slogan, which is suddenly remembered before every election. Not only in Bihar, Mother Ganga has become more polluted than before in the entire country. Most of the schemes launched in the name of Ganga cleanliness campaign have proved to be a black hole of corruption-After the foundation stone laying, inauguration and heavy publicity, neither any work is visible nor any concrete result.The National Green Tribunal (NGT) itself is exposing the terrible condition of Ganga pollution in Patna and Bihar," added Ramesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 6:53 AM IST

