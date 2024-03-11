Home / Politics / Amending Constitution as BJP wants will be end of democracy: Chidambaram

Chidambaram's remarks came after BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde's controversial statement that his party needed a two-thirds majority to amend the Constitution and remove unnecessary additions by Congress

'The BJP's intention to amend the Constitution was never a secret, P Chidambaram stated in a post on X
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 11:52 AM IST
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday claimed that if the Constitution is amended according to the BJP-RSS agenda, it will be the end of parliamentary democracy, federalism, rights of the minorities, and English being one of the two official languages.

Chidambaram's remarks came over BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde's statement that his party needs a two-thirds majority to amend the Constitution.

In a post on X, Chidambaram said, "The BJP's intention to amend the Constitution was never a secret. Dozens of BJP leaders in private conversations have said that India must be a Hindu Rashtra, that Hindi must be the sole official language of India and the central government must be strong and prevail over the state governments."
 

Sometimes, members like Hegde spill the beans, and quickly deny their words, the former Union minister said, adding that "this is an old ploy".

 

The purpose is achieved and the RSS/BJP cadres are enthused that the BJP continues to nurture the idea of amending the Constitution, Chidambaram said.

"If the Constitution is amended according to the RSS/BJP agenda, that will be the end of Parliamentary democracy, Federalism, rights of the Minorities, and the English language being one of the two official languages," he claimed.

The BJP on Sunday dubbed Hegde's remarks "personal opinion" and sought a clarification from him.

In a post on X, the Karnataka unit of the BJP said, "MP Ananthkumar Hegde's remarks on the Constitution are his personal views and do not reflect the party's stance. BJP reaffirms our unwavering commitment to uphold the nation's Constitution and will ask for an explanation from Hegde regarding his comments."

After Hegde's remarks, the Congress accused the BJP and the RSS of having a "hidden and devious" agenda of "re-writing and destroying" the Constitution.

Addressing a gathering at Karwar in Karnataka on Saturday, Hegde had said the BJP needs a two-thirds majority in both houses of Parliament to amend the Constitution and "set right the distortions and unnecessary additions made to it by the Congress".

A six-term Lok Sabha MP and former Union minister, Hegde is known for his hardline views and his comments have sparked controversies in the past too.

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 9:54 AM IST

