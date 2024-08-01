J'kand BJP MLAs evicted by marshals, spend night in Assembly lobby

Several BJP MLAs of Jharkhand spent the night in the assembly lobby after marshals evicted them from the well of the House where they were protesting against Chief Minister Hemant Soren's "refusal" to reply to their questions on key issues including employment. The legislators slept on bed covers and blankets on the floor of the lobby near the entrance of the assembly building. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The House is scheduled to reconvene at 11 am on Thursday. The opposition BJP and AJSU Party MLAs were evicted by marshals from the House to the lobby late last night after they refused to budge from the Well even after the House was adjourned around 3 pm.

They alleged that despite being in a sit-in in the well, the lights and air-conditioners were turned off.

"We were dragged out by the marshals from the well to the lobby and then near stairs at the entrance of the Assembly though our protest was peaceful," a BJP legislator claimed.

Sitting in the lobby adjacent to the main entrance, they were seen raising slogans against the Soren government.

Medical check-ups were conducted for the legislators overnight, and food was provided for them.

"It is murder of democracy as opposition legislators were held hostage inside the assembly," Jharkhand BJP in-charge Laximkant Bajpai alleged.

Chief Minister Soren on Wednesday evening met the 23 MLAs - 21 of the BJP and two belonging to the AJSU Party - in the well to pacify them but they remained adamant, a source in the ruling party said.

"We placed our demands before the CM and sought his assurance for a reply. But the CM said he would reply on the issues on Friday. We want his reply on Thursday, as those are related to people and the government's promises," BJP chief whip Biranchi Narayan had told reporters.

"The party MLAs were held hostage. Lights and air-conditioners were switched off and the drinking water supply was cut off. MLAs are sitting on dharna in the dark. Marshals have been deployed," Bajpai alleged.

Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said, "The ruckus that was created by the BJP in the Assembly today will not send a positive signal. Everyone was ready to listen to the concerns raised by them. The CM and the Speaker also repeatedly asked them to maintain the dignity of the House. They cannot befool the people with this."



Minister and JMM legislator Mithilesh Thakur termed the agitation by the BJP legislators as childish obstinacy' and claimed that they were setting a wrong precedent.

"The CM himself went to the House, sat on the floor and heard their grievances. Opposition leaders cannot decide how the assembly will be run. It is the prerogative of the Speaker. This is an election year, and this is expected from the BJP," said minister and Congress leader Dipika Pandey Singh.

The BJP youth wing also staged a dharna outside the assembly last night and raised slogans against the Soren government.

On Wednesday, BJP MLAs created noisy scenes in the assembly demanding that the chief minister reply to their questions during the day.