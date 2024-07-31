'Divider in-chief Rahul Gandhi': BJP defends Anurag Thakur on caste row

He further equated the incident to the popular Hindi proverb ‘chor ki dhadhi me tinka’ (guilty conscience needs no accuser).





BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari labelled Gandhi as "divider in-chief" whose "master plan to divide the country" has been exposed. "He is the same Rahul Gandhi who used ask the journalist...what is your caste? Ask every individual of the country their caste and when you are asked the same question then you get furious?" Bhandari said. The BJP leader added that the Congress-led INDIA bloc is confused. “ Akhilesh Yadav on the floor of the House said, ‘How can you ask someone their caste?’ but then went on to say, 'ask the caste of the entire country' (referring to his demand for caste census). What is your stand? Should one ask or not?...”BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari labelled Gandhi as "divider in-chief" whose "master plan to divide the country" has been exposed. "He is the same Rahul Gandhi who used ask the journalist...what is your caste? Ask every individual of the country their caste and when you are asked the same question then you get furious?" Bhandari said.

Anurag Thakur's controversial speech row explained

Thakur triggered a controversy on Tuesday during his Lok Sabha speech. As he was responding to Rahul Gandhi's allegations in Parliament, Opposition leaders claimed that his veiled reference to caste was a deliberate attack on Rahul, who is advocating for a caste-based census in the country.

Thakur also labelled Gandhi an “accidental Hindu” and said his speech was based on “borrowed wisdom.” He further stated that Gandhi’s reference to the Mahabharata in his Budget address to the Lok Sabha was based on “accidental knowledge”.

Thakur’s remarks related to caste were expunged. “How dare you ask his caste,” Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had earlier questioned Thakur.

The remarks have invited strong criticism from INDIA bloc leaders, who demanded Thakur’s apology over the issue. Meanwhile, Gandhi accused the BJP MP from Himachal of abusing and insulting him but said he did not need an apology.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Thakur for his speech. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said the speech was a “must hear” and “exposed” the INDIA bloc’s “dirty politics.”

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani was also among the party leaders to share the clip on their social media platforms.