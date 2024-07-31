AI, sports, health tourism hub to come up on Hyderabad outskirts: T'gana CM

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said a 'fourth city', after Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad here, would come up at Mucharla on the city outskirts with an AI and health tourism hub, sports, and others being developed there on a grand scale. Speaking in the Legislative Assembly during a debate on the Appropriation Bill, 2024, he said the 'fourth city' would be the 'future city'. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "After Hyderabad, Secunderabad city, Cyberabad city, we are going to establish a 'fourth city' at Mucharla," he said. While Hyderabad and Secunderabad are known as twin cities, the IT hub at Gachibowli in the Telangana capital is known as Cyberabad.

The proposed 'fourth city' would be promoted as an attractive investment destination in the world, he said. It would also be connected by metro rail.

The new 'city' would be a hub of medical treatment, skill development, international cricket tournaments, golf club and employment avenues, he said.

More From This Section

The plans include developing a health tourism hub on about 1,000 acres where hospitals would offer the most advanced medical treatment, establishing a sports hub and an Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub on about 200 acres.

Reddy said he has also spoken to BCCI to establish a cricket stadium of world standards as part of the plans.

BRS MLA K T Rama Rao said legal hurdles may arise if the purpose of land acquired (at Mucharla) is not served and other activities are planned (as a pharma city was planned there earlier).

Dismissing the ruling Congress' allegations against the previous BRS government on the state's debt burden and others, Rao spoke at length on the progress achieved during the BRS regime and said Telangana is at the top in terms of per capita income and other indices.

Meanwhile, the Congress and BRS were engaged in a word of words following Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's comments that the "sisters" sitting behind cannot be trusted.

The BRS members took exception to Reddy's comments and Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu said the CM had not mentioned the names of anyone.

BRS MLA P Sabita Indra Reddy asked why Reddy was targeting her and wanted to how she had cheated him. She also said she had blessed him when he was about to join Congress.

CM Reddy said Sabita Indra Reddy, who was in Congress earlier, agreed to support him when his candidature on a Congress ticket was announced in Lok Sabha polls. However, she quit Congress and joined BRS (then TRS) for the sake of power, he said.

Amid protests by BRS members, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar adjourned the House for some time.