Jairam Ramesh hits back at PM Modi's 'fake promises of Congress' jibe

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Saturday crticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks about the party by underlining that Congress leaders have 'strongly' responded to Modi's accusations, pointing out the irony of a leader who has not spoken the truth in a decade criticizing others.

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh, responded sharply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments about the Congress party. He stated, "What to say about the non-biological Prime Minister. The Congress President and our Chief Ministers have given a strong reply to him. The person who has not spoken the truth even by mistake is accusing the Congress party. It is amazing that the person who has been engaged in 'Jumla' for the last 10 years and there is a huge difference between his words and actions is today giving sermons to the Congress party and criticizing the Congress party; this makes me laugh."

Ramesh said that the people wanted economic and social justice and that is what the Congress had put before the people.

"What the people of India want is social justice, economic justice and political justice and this is what we had put before the people. Those who gave slogans of getting 400 (seats) but got 240 seats, it is their loss. Those who were claiming and saying with confidence that we will get above 400 seats and we will change the constitution have been defeated. The election results that came on June 4 are in their place. We will see about the future. You are conducting census, after 3-4 years. Our demand is that caste census should be done and the limit of 50% reservation that has been imposed for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBCs, it is necessary to amend the constitution on that," he said.

Jairam Ramesh's response was a reply to Modi's recent thread of tweets, in which the Prime Minister accused Congress of making empty promises during election campaigns.

In his tweet, PM Modi claimed, "The Congress Party is realizing the hard way that making unreal promises is easy, but implementing them properly is tough or impossible. Campaign after campaign, they promise things to the people, which they also know they will never be able to deliver."

Modi cited issues in Congress-ruled states, mentioning that the "developmental trajectory and fiscal health is turning from bad to worse" in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana. He alleged that Congress's unfulfilled promises were misleading the poor, youth, farmers, and women and that existing welfare schemes were being neglected. Modi urged the public to be vigilant against what he termed the "Congress-sponsored culture of fake promises" and cited Haryana's recent election results as evidence of people rejecting Congress.

Meawnhle, 'The senior Congress leader also exuded confidence in the INDIA blocs performance during the assembly elections.

"We have full faith in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Our campaign is going on. We will release our guarantees, our manifesto in the next few days. The way the Mahayuti government has been running for the last 2.5 years, an overspeed washing machine is running, Shiv Sena was broken, NCP was broken using the washing machine to the fullest, but Congress was not broken. We are fully confident that the people of Maharashtra will accept MVA again. The INDIA alliance of JMM, INC and others will be successful in Jharkhand and we are again asking for a mandate from the people of Jharkhand.