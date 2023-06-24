Home / Politics / Jammu and Kashmir was a laboratory for BJP at Centre: Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir was a laboratory for BJP at Centre: Mehbooba Mufti

"There is, indeed, an attack on the idea of India. It was most evident when they abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and put its leaders, including three former CMs, in jail", said Mufti

Press Trust of India Patna
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2023 | 2:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said the state she had ruled, now stripped of its special status and divided into two Union territories, was a "laboratory" for the ruling BJP at the Centre.

Addressing a press conference here a day after the opposition meeting, Mehbooba voiced fear of "Kashmirisation" of the entire country if the party returned to power.

"There is, indeed, an attack on the idea of India. It was most evident when they abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and put its leaders, including three former chief ministers, in jail", said Mufti.

"J-K was a laboratory. What we see in Delhi today, by way of the central ordinance, started much earlier in our state. Unfortunately, few people understood it back then", alleged Mufti, who heads the People's Democratic Party.

"The BJP, if it returns to power in 2024, will trample upon the Constitution and undertake Kashmirization of the whole country", said the vice chairperson of the Gupkar Declaration, who had run a coalition government with the saffron party, before resigning.

Also Read

Karnataka Assembly poll results has shown a ray of hope: Mehbooba Mufti

Road for India becoming 'Vishwaguru' is through SAARC, not G-20: Mufti

Pakistan instability, uncertainty will affect India: Mehbooba Mufti

Basic rights in India have become luxuries, entitlements: Mehbooba to CJI

It's my duty: Mehbooba Mufti accepts Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra invite

Oppn leaders have pledged to defeat Fascist forces: Tejashwi Yadav

Investigate PM CARES Fund: Uddhav amid ED action in Covid facility 'scam'

Kerala Cong observes black day, holds protest against Sudhakaran's arrest

Nalin Kateel rubbishes reports of resigning as Karnataka BJP chief

Divided in their thoughts: BJP leader slams opposition party meet in Patna

Topics :Mehbooba MuftiJammu and KashmirBJP

First Published: Jun 24 2023 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story