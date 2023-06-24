Home / Politics / Kerala Cong observes black day, holds protest against Sudhakaran's arrest

Members and leaders of Congress in Kerala are observing 'black day' on Saturday, as a mark of their state-wide protest against the arrest of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, K Sudhakaran, alleging that the arrest was part of a political conspiracy by the CPI (M) led government in Kerala.

Kerala Police Crime Branch on Friday recorded Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran as being arrested in an alleged fraud case related to fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal. The KPCC chief was however released after getting anticipatory bail in the case.

Congress Party workers also staged protest marches across the state on Friday night against the arrest.

Kerala opposition leader V D Satheesan alleged that the arrest of K. Sudhakaran in a "false case" is part of a political conspiracy. "Today is a black day in the democratic history of Kerala," V D Satheesan said on Friday.

V D Satheesan said that Congress and the UDF would strongly resist the move to file "false cases" against the leaders who are constantly criticizing the state government.

"Congress and the United Democratic Front (UDF) will strongly resist the move to file false cases against the leaders who are constantly criticizing the Kerala government. The government can not silence the opposition through fake cases. What Pinarayi is doing in Kerala is a carbon copy of what Narendra Modi is doing in Delhi," said V D Satheesan in a statement.

The Congress also came down heavily on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan saying the CM and his party proved that "they are not a worthy ally for anyone in the fight against the fascist rule in the country".

The arrest came barely hours after CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Congress heavyweights Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge attended a joint Opposition meeting in Patna. The meeting was aimed at creating a roadmap for a national front against the BJP at the Centre.

